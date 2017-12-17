Letters to the Editor | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:49 pm

Thanks to all

who helped

with tree giveaway

Dear Editor:

Special thanks to Laura Rose and Alta Mae Marvin for the wonderful job in distributing free trees to Colleton County residents on Saturday Dec. 2 at the Colleton Farmers Market.

They worked diligently to advertise through the various media to inform us of the gift of free trees. Laura loaded the bundles in her truck and left before dawn from Beaufort to make sure that everything was in place for the distribution of trees at the farmers market.

On the home front, Alta Mae made certain that written instructions on planting were readily available at the site.

They were gracious to all those who came by to receive trees and to those who needed instructions on proper planting.

What a wonderful gift to Colleton County residents to give free trees!

I am a loyal USC Gamecock fan, but my heart turned orange that morning.

Sue West

Round O

Merry Christmas to all

Dear Editor:

The true reason for this holiday season is unconditional love. It’s not about things or shopping or shoes or sneakers or jewels. It’s about waiting and anticipating someone or something that loves us all with no strings attached. It’s waiting for the birth of our Savior, the truest of all miracles. The baby, the purest soul, the miracle is coming.

Let the magic flood your heart and soul. Open your eyes and see the magic is all around us: majestic sunsets, the bluest skies, the glistening stars, the glorious sun and the moon, all watching over us — all more powerful than anything we could dream.

The earth experience offers so many challenges. The most difficult is to transcend them, even for a moment, to connect with the glory of knowing we are all “one with the One.”

When I believe, this sadness leaves and I know I belong to this great family. All of you and I are one in spirit. I am no longer alone! Hallelujah!

Give me this day to celebrate the living and bring those I have lost here with me today. I will light a candle and stare into the light. And I will restore my hope and faith in magic, my spirits lifting.

I offer you all love, peace, health, prosperity and renewal of spirit. All I want for Christmas is You … You … You.

Kathleen Santamarina

Walterboro

Love God and people

is the main message

Dear Editor:

“Love God and people” is the main message of Christ and the Bible. In Matthew 22:37-40 is this positive thought. I have had my Bible open to it for over 40 years by my bedside to kiss every morning and night.

On waking, I pray “Thanks, God, for this day. May I use well in love for You and people and everything You have made.”

In this confusing world, I have found it very comforting to feel I try to please God in what I say and do.

At age 83, with wife Mary, we have six grown children, 16 grands and have known many wonderful people in this wonderful America. We have 12 properties, all paid for, good teacher retirement and Social Security. We’re expecting no frost until December in the Lowcountry and have had no snow for the past four years (although we did have three ice storms and one hurricane.) We are very, very, very blessed.

Daily, repeat to God and your loved ones that “I love and appreciate you.”

Arden Lommen

Walterboro

Sanctuary city policy prevents justice

Dear Editor:

Only in California can an innocent person be killed and the killer walk away and be found not guilty of any crime. The jury said not guilty to first-degree murder; not guilty to second-degree murder; not guilty of manslaughter; and even not guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The killer was charged only with a felony for having a gun illegally.

This man had a long arrest record including seven felonies. He had been deported five times in the past and his return this time resulted in the death of Kate Steinle. She was walking on the boardwalk with her father when she was struck by a bullet from the gun held by the illegal immigrant and lifetime criminal. As she lay dying in her father’s arms, she said, “Help me Dad.” A beautiful young woman struck down in broad daylight and her killer goes free.

This case has been highlighted because of the immigration implications and the sanctuary city stance on refusing to turn over criminals to federal law enforcement. Consider this: The killer was in custody just two days before Kate Steinle was shot and killed. If California law enforcement had done the right thing, the killer would have either been in custody or deported and Kate Steinle would still be alive.

To add fuel to the fire, after the verdict, defense attorneys marched out in front of the courthouse and stated that the president was under investigation and might need to use the same defense. He was referring to the “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” requirement.

He added that the jury verdict proved that the sanctuary city program California is so proud of was not to blame. Are you serious? Somebody was responsible for her death. Kate Steinle did not shoot herself.

Kate Steinle is dead. Her family has lost a loved one and a broken-hearted father will never have closure on his daughter’s death. The sanctuary city policy prevented the killer from being deported. A jury of liberals had to face the fact that the killing made them accessories to her death — that if they found him guilty they, as citizens of this city, would have been accessories to her death. They made it possible for him to be on that boardwalk on that sad day.

A young woman is dead. A career criminal is found innocent. How can any rational person see this as justice? Now, the criminal will be deported for the sixth time but only after killing a beautiful young lady. He was holding the gun that fired the bullet that killed Kate Steinle. How can he be innocent?

This is a tragedy that could have, and should have, been avoided. How many more American citizens will die or be injured as a result of the sanctuary city policy? It is time for Congress to take action.

Noel Ison

Walterboro

Navajo Marines

should be honored

Dear Editor:

On June 3, 1940, the Navajo Tribal Council passed a resolution that ended with the following sentence:

“… We resolve that the Navajo Indians stand ready as they did in 1918 to aid and defend our government and its institutions against all subversive and armed conflict and pledge our loyalty to the system which recognizes minority rights and a way of life that has placed us among the greatest people of our race.”

Twenty-nine Navajo men enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and became the original Navajo Code Talkers. Hundreds of Navajos followed, sending thousands of coded messages in the Navajo language that helped defeat the Japanese. The Navajo Code Talkers were part of every Marine assault conducted in the Pacific during World War II.

On Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese. The sacrifices made by the U.S. and our allies at the battles of Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Saipan, the Philippines, Guam, Tinian, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa speak for themselves. An estimated 64,752 Americans were killed or declared missing in action in the Pacific. 212,905 Americans were wounded.

On Nov. 27, 2017 the president of the United States was scheduled to honor the Code Talkers at a ceremony at the White House. During the ceremony, the president compared the Navajo World War II veterans to another Indian, Pocahontas. (Pocahontas may have been an Algonquian. She married John Rolfe, changed her name to Rebecca Rolfe, and died in England in 1617.)

After the ceremony, the word repeated by the press was not Navajo, but Pocahontas.

At a time of war, the Navajo sent 420 bilingual young men with the physical stamina to become Marines to protect our country. At a time of recognition, the president diminished this achievement by confusing courage with a Walt Disney animated musical.

Thank you Washindon be Akalh-bi-Khos (Navajo for United States Marines) and may the Navajo Nation always have a place under the sun.

J.K. O’Quinn

Walterboro