Washie S. “Bubba” Bell Jr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

DORCHESTER: Mr. Washie S. “Bubba” Bell Jr., husband of Norma Jewel Bak Bell, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday Nov. 17, 2017. He was 65.

Mr. Bell was born in Walterboro on Oct. 20, 1952, a son of the late W. Swindell Bell and Verona “Teen” Remley Bell of Islandton. He attended Bells and Ruffin High Schools, and later enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he honorably served for four years during the Vietnam War. He received his bachelor’s of art equivalent while in service, was a licensed real estate agent, and worked in sales with several car companies in South Carolina.

Mr. Bell was a former member of Rice Patch Christian Church in Islandton. His favorite pastime was playing and singing with his guitars; however, he was an avid musician and played piano, trumpet, clarinet and drums. He played in the Bells-Walterboro High School bands, and was a member of the band “Rogues,” formed by Gerald Polk of “Swinging Medallions” fame. He played little league and junior baseball as a young man.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-children, Jamie V. Connor (Vincent) of Columbia, and Vincent Virga (Marsha) of Ruffin. He has one sister, Sue B.R. McCray of West Columbia. There are four step-grandchildren: Katherine and Madeline Connor, and Alyssa and Jewelz Virga. He was preceded in death by a step-brother, Peronneau “Perry” Rivers Hickman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Stand Down Against Homelessness” c/o the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, or to the Palmetto Warrior Connection in Charleston. Before any contributions, please contact the Charleston VA Medical Center at (843) 577-5011.

Graveside funeral services, with military honors, were held Tuesday afternoon Nov. 28, 2017, at the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.