Walterboro Horse Auction to reopen as Mac’s Place Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Walterboro Horse Auction to reopen as Mac's Place Saturday

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:55 am

By LORI BEARD

loribellbeard@gmail.com

Walterboro Horse Auction is re-opening under new ownership and a new name, Mac’s Auction Barn, or “Mac’s Place”, in memory of its previous owner, Mac McCraine.

McCraine’s sister, Tommie Derry, owner of Double D Arena and the Walterboro Rodeo, purchased the 16 acres from her late brother ‘s estate. McCraine owned the Walterboro Horse Auction for several years and passed away in April 2016.

Derry said, she hated to see something her brother loved so much die.

Derry suffered three losses of family last year. She lost her youngest daughter and brother in April and her husband, David, in June 2016. Due to Derry’s love of horses and her brother, she and her daughter Gina Derry decided to take on the re-opening of the horse auction.

There have been tremendous renovations. The barn that was red is now blue, windows, fresh paint, and more. A kitchen and café will serve Kyle Beasley’s famous barbecue and a tack shop that will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) starting after the grand opening.

The grand opening will be Saturday Nov. 25 from 1-6 p.m. The event will be open to the public to come out to check out the upgrades. Fun for the kids will include a jump castle and face painting. Beasley will have barbecue for sale in the kitchen for lunch or an early dinner.

Mac’s Place is also going online. To pre-register now on the website: www. macsauctionbarn.com, then come on grand opening day and finalize the registration to get a permanent number. Early in 2018, the plan is to have online and cell phone bidding available.

Derry said, “I feel like I am doing things he would have wanted done.”

The first auction is scheduled for Dec. 9. Derry’s friend Ken Treadway has promised to bring at least 20 paints with potential as trail or walking horses. Several others have committed to bring horses, plus some little donkeys. The second auction is scheduled for Dec. 23, and auctions are planned to continue into 2018.

Rules are still basically the same. Horses must have a current Coggins test.

In the auction area, two televisions can show video of a sale horse. Sometimes horses can be nervous at auction and do not show exactly how wonderful they ride, Derry said, so a seller may submit a video of the horse beforehand to be shown while the horse is up for auction.

“Mac’s Place will be the one-stop-shop for horse lovers (Western/English), hunters, farmers and outdoor-loving people as a whole,” she said. “It is non-alcoholic and terrific family outing where you can shop, eat and have a great time.”

Derry said, “It turned out much better than I ever thought it would. “

Future plans also include consignment, financing, plus finishing and beautifying the pond area to include a gazebo that can be rented out for weddings or events, as well as the barn. Beasley’s BBQ will be available to cater.

Mac’s Place is located on Bedon Road off the Cottageville Highway.