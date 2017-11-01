Veterans renewing job skills at Palmetto Training | News | The Press and Standard

Nineteen Palmetto Warriors from the North Charleston area were at Palmetto Training, Inc. on Thunderbolt Drive this week to learn skills that will improve their chances of employment.

“These men and women are fresh out of the military,” said Palmetto Training owner Eddie Jackson. “Unfortunately, some of the jobs they did while on active duty are not needed in the public sector. We have to teach them new skills if they are going to be employable.”

The Palmetto Warrior Connection (PWC) is a project that is part of a national community integration initiative. Partnering with Palmetto Goodwill and business and industry, the goal of PWC is to help military personnel in the transition from active military life.

“Look at these four guys, three were in the Army and one was in the Air Force,” said Jackson. “While in the military, two were aviation resource managers, one was in logistics and the last was a medic. We’re giving them two intensive weeks of training — everything from blueprint reading, precision measuring and inspection to computer numeric control (CNC) training. Boeing knows what we are doing, how important it is. They paid for these warriors to be trained.”

At the end of the course, Jackson has organized a job fair for all participants. “We’ve got nine industries coming, including Volvo, Boeing and Mercedes,” he said. “The goal is to put all of these men and women to work.”

Jackson plans to attend the Veterans Service Day at The S.C. National Guard Armory in Walterboro on Thursday Nov. 9. “We’d like to let the veterans in Colleton County know what we can do,” he said.

Pictured: Palmetto Training CNC instructor Chris Morrison with Palmetto Warriors.