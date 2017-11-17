Umbrellas remember those who passed | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 15, 2017 at 11:02 am

The Colleton County Courthouse lawn was awash with color Nov. 7 as Agape Hospice brought its 2017 Life Blooms Eternally to Walterboro.

Agape Hospice employees began setting up bright floral umbrellas on the courthouse lawn shortly before 10 a.m. The display stayed up until 2 p.m. to celebrate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

Life Blooms Eternally has become Agape Hospice’s signature event to raise awareness for hospice care.

Weezy Alcott, volunteer coordinator with Agape Hospice, explained that the display travels the state during the month. The next stop for the colorful display was to be Beaufort’s Waterfront Park. “We usually put up 250 umbrellas,” Alcott said. “A sand sock goes over the handle of each umbrella to keep them from blowing away.”

Into addition to raising the general public’s awareness, some of the umbrellas serve as a memorial to patients who have passed away in hospice care throughout the year.

A memorial service for family members of local hospice patients who had died in the past year was also held on the courthouse lawn as part of the Life Blooms Eternally visit.