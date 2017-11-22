U15 Sparks finish fourth in SCYSA Open League | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:19 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The U15 Walterboro Wildfire Sparks recently completed the fall 2017 season in the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association (SCYSA) Open League. The Sparks played a 10-game schedule against clubs from Bluffton, Lexington, Aiken, Greenville and Columbia and finished 4-5-1 on the season.

Competing on the team were players ranging from 11-14 years old, who began training over the summer for the August through mid-November season.

“I’m so proud of the Sparks,” said Coach John Thomas. “Our season is over, but it was a ton of fun to coach these players. With a large range of ages on this team, it was exciting to see our younger players stepping up this season. In fact, one of our 12-year-olds scored twice in our final game to seal the victory with 10 minutes to go.”

Thomas is excited about the future and how this team may contribute to local high school programs soon. “Our team is mostly Walterboro players, with one new player from Hampton, so that bodes well for the future,” said Thomas. “I’ve coached most of the players on this team since they competed in U11 five years ago. In the spring, most of these players will play for their high school programs. We hope to be back together in fall 2018.

“I have to thank Charlie Spears for his assistance this season,” said Thomas. “It was a huge help knowing the team was taken care of when I could not be there.”

The Sparks roster included Laura Barnes, Charleston Beach, Elizabeth Bishop, Jenna Cox, Alexis Deloach, Dorothy Dessoye, Lyndsey Montjoy, Tamea Mungin, Karma Simons, Brittni Smoak, Kaylee Spears, Carolina Stephens, Anne Mathis Thomas and Emily Wilson.