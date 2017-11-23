Tom Lohr to be marshal for Christmas parade | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:03 am

The City of Walterboro is pleased to announce the Grand Marshal for this year’s Walterboro Christmas Parade, City Councilmember Tom Lohr.

Lohr has served on Walterboro City Council since 2009, serves as Mayor Pro-Tem, and is a member of the Budget Committee.

Lohr has lived in Walterboro over 30 years. He retired as associate superintendent of Schools for Colleton County in 2001. He also served as a principal, as well as interim superintendent for the 1999–2000 school years.

He is married to Patti Lohr. They have five children and nine grandchildren, and attend St. Jude’s Church in Walterboro.

Lohr is the recipient of the Colleton County School District Instructional Leadership Award, as well as Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education from Walterboro/Colleton County Chamber of Commerce.

The Walterboro Christmas Parade will be held Sunday Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Walterboro. Applications are still being accepted. There is no entry fee.

The deadline is Wednesday Nov. 29.

Applications and more information may be found online at walterborosc.org/parade, or in person at the Walterboro Welcome Center at 1273 Sniders Highway 843-538-4353.