The election cometh: Voters in Walterboro, Cottageville go to polls | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 11:54 am

Walterboro #5 to vote at Forest Circle Middle School.

Voters in Walterboro and Cottageville will go to the polls on Nov. 7 to decide contested municipal elections.

In Walterboro, voters select a mayor and three members of city council. Cottageville voters will fill two seats on town council.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young, who has served in that post for the past eight years, is being challenged by political newcomer Marguerite Chrissy Johnson.

The three council seats up for election are currently held by James Broderick, Jimmy Syfrett and Tom Lohr, who decided not to run for reelection. Joining Broderick and Syfrett on the ballot are Carl Brown, Peggy Hammond, Ben Mitchell and Greg Pryor.

Colleton County Voter Registration and Election Director Angela Upchurch said that absentee voting for the city election has been light. The city has approximately 38,000 registered voters. Upchurch reported on Oct. 30, approximately 80 absentee ballots had been cast in the city election.

In Cottageville, voters will be asked to choose between incumbent Chuck Hudson, Ted Underwood, Howard Lockwood and Tina Peterson to fill the two council seats on the ballot. Councilwoman Yvonne Alvarado decided against a re-election bid.

Cottageville’s election will be the first time the new precinct location, Cottageville Elementary School at 648 Peirce Road, will be used. The town has approximately 500 registered voters.

Upchurch said Cottageville’s voters will enter the school’s main door and cast their ballots at the school’s media room, which is located near the entrance. School will be in session during the election.

The city’s election commission made one change in the polling places for the municipal race. Voters residing in Walterboro #5 usually vote at the Colleton County Middle School — for this election they will go to the former Forest Circle Middle School.

The change was made because middle school will be in session on Nov. 7 and because the precinct only contains 51 city residents, the decision was made to move Walterboro #5’s polling place to the former Forest Circle Middle School building for the municipal election. Forest Circle is also the regular polling place for voters in Walterboro #1 and Walterboro #4 precincts.

The city’s polling places are:

PENIEL: Colleton County Fire & Rescue Station #1, 229 Mable T Willis Blvd., Walterboro.

WALTERBORO 1: Forest Circle Middle School (right side of school), 500 Forest Circle, Walterboro.

WALTERBORO 2: The Colleton Center (use Carn St entrance), 494 Hampton St., Walterboro.

WALTERBORO 3: Clemson Extension Building, 611 Black St., Room 222, Walterboro.

WALTERBORO 4: Forest Circle Middle School (left side of school), 500 Forest Circle, Walterboro.

WALTERBORO 5: Municipal election only. Forest Circle Middle School, 500 Forest Circle, Walterboro

WALTERBORO 6: Colleton County Fire & Rescue Station #24, 111 Foxfield Road, Walterboro.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 and close at 7 p.m.

Voters arriving at the polls are required to provide poll workers a photo identification card.

The acceptable photo ids are:

• South Carolina Driver’s License

• South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

• South Carolina Voter Registration Card with Photo

• Federal Military ID

• U.S. Passport