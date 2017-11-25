‘Tea is for Teddy’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:20 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market hosted the annual “Tea is for Teddy” last Thursday Nov. 16 as one of their many holiday activities.

A captivated audience of all ages listened as Kim Poovey, author and historic re-enactress, regaled with the history of the teddy bear and Margarete Steiff, founder of Steiff Teddy Bear Company, along with the early beginnings of afternoon tea, proper tea etiquette and how to brew the perfect pot of tea.

Thursday’s tea party guests learned a few handy rules of etiquette such as the proper holding of the cup (do not put your pinky “up”), always look into the teacup when drinking, the correct order when eating on a tea tray, proper placement of the spoon (behind the cup – not in the cup) and the placement of a napkin in your lap.

Tami Odum brought her granddaughter, Makayla Odum, to the afternoon team. “I’ve always said little Southern princesses learn to be Southern ladies over a cup of team,” said Odum. “I have told my own girls this since they were little, and I held Christmas teas at home. I began that tradition when my daughter, Savannah, was 4 years old and it just carried through the year with my youngest, Mikael — a tradition which continues to this day.”

Poovey, a talented Lowcountry story-teller, often portrays historic characters such as Jane Austen, Scarlett O’Hara, and Emma Victoria Brown, the main character from her first novel, “Truer Words.” Often dressed in historically correct period attire, Poovey also presents on aspects of the Victorian and Edwardian eras, transporting listeners to bygone days.

A