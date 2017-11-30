State money targets middle school needs | News | The Press and Standard

November 29, 2017

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Colleton County School District is set to receive a $1.3 million grant from the South Carolina Department Board of Education to address energy efficiency at Colleton Middle School.

The grant funds will be used to address roofing, lighting and other deferred maintenance needs at the middle school.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said the funds coming to the school district are based on the facility assessment conducted by the State Department of Education last fall.

Colleton County schools originally requested $1.6 million from the Abbeville Capital Improvement Funds. These funds were designated through Proviso 1A.82, passed by the state legislature in response to a lawsuit challenging the adequacy of state education funding that was filed by a number of poor, rural school districts, including the Abbeville County School District.

Colleton County was not a participant in the lawsuit but was identified as one of the school districts in the state adversely affected by lack of state funding for education.

The grant is part of over $55 million in funds allotted by the General Assembly to be used for school facility improvement projects in 48 eligible school districts.

Districts with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher were eligible to apply for funding.

The Colleton School District initially submitted a facility assessment seeking funds for improvements at Colleton County Middle School, Black Street Early Childhood Center and Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center.

The district was only awarded $1,163,101 for projects identified at Colleton County Middle School from the funds.

These funds have been earmarked by the state to re-coat the entire roof system, replace all corridor lighting, install Automated Logic for centralized control of heat, air and lights, and other miscellaneous repairs.

“The district was very fortunate to receive these funds to address these issues,” Foster said.