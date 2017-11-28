Stacey Lynn Mansell-Keffer | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Stacey Lynn Mansell-Keffer, age 49, of Walterboro entered into eternal peace Nov. 21, 2017.

Stacey was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved all children. She was also an avid animal lover. Her kindness and unconditional love touched many people. She will be remembered most by her big heart, kind smile and beautiful blue eyes.

Stacey was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wilford and Pernell Hoff; paternal grandparents, William and Coreen Mansell; and her nephew Cade Legend Moyer.

Stacey is survived by her children, Kevin Jonathan Wynn and Chelsey Wynn; her parents, Bill Mansell of Colorado and William and Linda Kofron of Walterboro; her husband, Max Keffer; brother, Erik Nichols; sisters, Ashley Partridge and Jennifer Triance; grandchildren, Andrew Wynn, Jordan Holmes, Jenesis Holmes, and Serenity Rain Hill; along with many nieces and nephews.

Stacey’s memorial service will be held Friday evening Dec. 1, 2017 at 6 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes, Walterboro Chapel.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.