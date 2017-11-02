St. Jude’s youth feed Cougars | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 11:22 am

The youth of St. Jude’s church prepared dinner for the Colleton County Cougar football team Wednesday night in the school cafeteria. “We appreciate this. Thank you for coming out and helping our team,” said Cougar Head Football Coach Coby Peeler. Cameryn Coursen read a short devotional about leadership, then the team was treated to a hotdog dinner. In addition to Coursen, members of the St. Jude’s Youth Group are Kate Downey, Caroline Duffie, Stephanie Hooker, McKenna Mabry, Amber Warren and Thomas Frank. The group’s leaders are Marianne Holmes and Charles Bridges.