Six graduate paramedic training | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:15 am

Six Colleton County Fire-Rescue Firefighter-EMTs recently graduated from the Paramedic Program conducted by the Lowcountry Regional EMS Council.

The students just completed the 15-month-long training program conducted by the Walterboro-based training organization and are now cleared to take the National Registry Examination.

The competency-based paramedic course follows the National EMS Education Standards and consists of a minimum of 1,100 hours of classroom instruction, laboratory, clinical and field rotations throughout the Lowcountry region.

The students completed training in ECG interpretation, medication administration, pharmacology, anatomy and physiology, trauma and cardiac care, respiratory therapy, childbirth, advanced cardiac life support and advanced level pediatric care.

In addition to classroom instruction, the students participated in hundreds of hours of hospital clinical rotations and ambulance field rotations in area hospitals and EMS systems.

Chris Dukes also received an award for Outstanding Patient Care during the graduation ceremonies held at the Walterboro Elks Lodge.

Following field internships, the graduates — Justin Benton, Chris Dukes, Jennifer Mixon, Michael Sanders, Matt Smart and Will Worrell — will fill the roles of primary care providers on the Fire-Rescue ambulances.