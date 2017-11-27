Searching for the best beard | News | The Press and Standard

With “No Shave November” drawing to a close, residents are asked to cast their ballots for the best looking beard in the Walterboro Police Department.

“No Shave November” has grown nationwide as a fundraising effort to benefit the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Lt. Amye Stivender, the police department’s public information officer, said members of the department sought to join the hairy fundraising effort, in part because of its success at the Summerville Police Department.

“We really try to find new and exciting ways to get involved in our community and host fundraisers that go towards things that effect those in our community as well. This is probably the most excited our officers have been about a fundraiser and with all of the money going towards St. Jude’s, it really made the donations come in quickly. We have a great administrative team and officers and we are looking forward to finishing out this year with events like this. Thank you to our community for always being supportive,” Chief Wade Marvin said.

Officers who wanted a razor-free November provided a $25 donation that will be sent to St. Jude’s.

Approximately 80 percent of the department’s male members donated to the program, even officers who would not be giving their razors a rest. A check for $400 will be headed to St. Jude’s Memphis headquarters.

Beginning tomorrow, visitors to the police department’s Facebook page, https://m.facebook.com/Walterboro-Police-Department, will be able to scroll through a photo album of the officers participating in “No Shave November” and like the best beard.

The voting will end on Friday morning and the officer with the most likes will be allowed to keep his beard through December. The razors return for everyone else Dec. 1.