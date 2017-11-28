Sandra Lee Troy | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Sandra Lee Troy passed away Nov. 21 at Pruitt Healthcare in Walterboro. She was 75.

Born December 30, 1941 in Dunn, N.C., Sandra grew up in Spivey’s Corner. She was the daughter of the late Archie Lee and Elease Jackson Lee. After having spent over 20 years in Minnesota, Sandra relocated to Walterboro to be closer to her family.

Surviving are her son Robert Caskey of Charlotte, N.C., his girlfriend Elizabeth “Beth” Smith of Walterboro, a sister Karen McLamb and her husband Tim of Godwin, N.C., a brother Archie and his wife Myron of Clinton, N.C., and three grandchildren, Andrew, Trent, and Lauren Smith, all of Walterboro. She is predeceased by a son, Shawn Caskey.

Parker Rhoden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.