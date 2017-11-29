Salk’s Coach Jake Williams listed as ‘top hire’ | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

USC Salkehatchie Men’s Basketball Coach Jake Williams was recently listed as a top 25 off-season hire, according to coachstat.net. Compiled taking into consideration fit for their university, community, athletic department, program needs, coaching ability and recruiting, the list has Williams coming in at No. 24 on the list.

“The uncanny work ethic of this true visionary has had an immediate impact, especially in recruiting. Basketball passion in combination with his infectious personality have led him to lots of wins over the last four years with many, many more to come,” their website said.

According to their website, CoachStat.net is a comprehensive ranking of men’s college basketball coaches in a variety of categories throughout the basketball season. They state they “utilize analytical data, as well as a voting panel consisting of national college basketball media, scouts, former/retired coaches, and other individuals with a pulse on the profession and the coaches who serve it.”

The Indians are off to a 5-2 start under Williams in the 2017-18 season.