Reward offered for return of missing goats | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 27, 2017 8:02 am
*CASH REWARD*
We have to bring these babies home — Everyone, please, help, share this post, please!!
These doelings are missing from the Walterboro area. The pics are baby pics. They are now 8 months old. Please keep this in mind if you buy goats for Christmas. Are tattooed, also, so ownership can be proven…if found please contact Mossy Oaks Farm or get in touch with anyone that has posted this…Thanks
