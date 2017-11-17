‘Remember’ service | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Hospice of Charleston held its annual “A Day to Remember Memorial Service” for families to honor and remember loved ones on Thursday Nov. 9 at the Kindred at Home office. A special recognition was held for fallen veterans.

During the service, Tara Brinson, Hospice specialist, gave a memorial reading prior to spiritual selections and the guest speaker, Chaplain Darrell Bare. The Moment of Remembrance was given by Melvina Pringle, bereavement coordinator.