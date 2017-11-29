Palmetto Bowl Golf Tourney held at Dogwood Hills | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Forty-four golfers took refuge from Black Friday shopping madness to participate in the first ever Palmetto Bowl Golf Tournament held at Dogwood Hills Golf Course on Friday Nov. 24. The four-man Captain’s Choice teams supporting the Gamecocks and the Tigers took to the course in a total-score format.

Clemson players took the top two individual team spots, but the Gamecocks prevailed in the team match by a total score of -65 to -48.

Clemson supporters Jerry Polk, Stokes Brownlee, Carl Avant and Roger Mercer led the field with a score of -16.

This was the second joint fundraising tournament of the year to help raise scholarship funds for the respective universities.