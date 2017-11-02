One Club Golf Tourney raises money for children’s programs | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Arts Council and the South Carolina Artisans Center held the annual One Club Golf Tournament on Friday Oct. 27 at Dogwood Hills Golf Club. According to Kim Bridge, director of the CCAC, approximately $7,500 was raised during the event and will benefit the summer food program and the children’s upcoming Christmas programs.

“Our goal is to provide one class for six weeks and full week summer art program,” said Bridge. “We also provide a Christmas Craft Day and a Polar Express event, both of which are open to the all families in the community.”

Although no one took home the 2018 F150 4X4 sponsored by Walterboro Ford during the Hole-in-One contest, a great time was had by all the participants.

The winning team on Friday included Wes Maxey, Roy Bonner, Mike Edwards and Barry Evans. The team of P.A. Pournelle, Randy Hamilton, Chris Armentrout and Zach Armentrout finished in second place. Finishing in third place was the team of Jack Bridge, Scott Bridge, Tiger Martin and Charles Moseley.

Closest-to-the-Hole went to Ladson Fishburne and Scott Bridge. Moseley took the honor of Longest Drive for the day.

For more information on upcoming CCAC programs, contact Kim Bridge at 843-549-1922.