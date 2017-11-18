Off the Field | De’Iajae Dewayne Ferguson | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 15, 2017 at 10:20 am

De’Iajae Dewayne Ferguson is a senior at Colleton County High School, where he plays football and basketball for the Cougars. He is the son of Catora and Vincent Ferguson of Yemassee. His grandparents are Lucy and David Green. De’Iajae has a 3.0 GPA and is on the Honor Roll at CCHS. He is a member of J.A.G.

Athletic Awards: Basketball – Four-year varsity letterman; Football – Four-year varsity letterman, “Most Passes Caught in a Single Season” (64, 2017) Colleton County Football Record Book.

College Interest: Interested in Coastal Carolina and Newberry College

Intended Field of Study: Engineering

Collegiate Athletics: Yes, I am pursuing playing football or basketball in college. Honestly, it really doesn’t matter to me which sport I end-up playing if it helps my parents not have to pay for college.

On Basketball: I love the game of basketball because of the competitiveness. You never know what other players are going to bring to the game and what you’re going to run into.

Role Model: Coach Jacob Smith. He always pushes me to do my best and he is always straight-forward with me.

Powerful High School Lesson: Even when things are not going your way — never give up.

Standout Teacher: My former teacher, Mr. Jerry Medlock, stands out to me. Although he is no longer my teacher, he still checks up on me time after time. He helps me with my schoolwork whenever I need it.

Favorite Food: Pasta

On CCHS: I would not change a thing about CCHS and I have enjoyed my high school career. I have made great memories there that will last a lifetime.