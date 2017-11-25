Off the Field | Anni Crook | The Press and Standard

Anni Crook is senior at Colleton County High School where she plays tennis for the Lady Cougars. She is the daughter of Chad and Rebecca Crook of St. George. Her grandparents are Richard and Loretta Crook, and Gaye Walters. She is the student body recording secretary for the CCHS Student Council, serves as the vice president for Young Agents of Change, is a member of Youth in Government and is a graduate of Youth Leadership Colleton. A member of the National Honor Society, Anni maintains a 4.87 GPA and enjoys participating in the 18U USTA League.

Academic Awards: Golden Paw Award (2015, 2016) and the Athletic Award for Girls Tennis (2016)

Athletic Awards: All-Region (2015), All-Lowcountry (2015, 2016)

College Interest: The University of South Carolina or the College of Charleston

Intended Field of Study: Public health

Collegiate Athletics: I would love to play tennis at the collegiate level, but I think that I am going to play club tennis so that I can stay fully focused on my academics.

On Tennis: I love the feeling of getting on the court and seeing myself improve on my technique and having fun while doing it.

Role Model: My biggest role model is my mom because she does everything she can to support me and will do everything she can do to make sure that I will be successful.

Powerful High School Lesson: Throughout high school, I have learned to not take any opportunity for granted. I wish I could go back to my freshman year and tell myself to go to every event and sign up for more clubs. Having those experiences are invaluable.

Standout Coach: A major mentor in my tennis career has been my travel coach, Jaymie Strickland. He has always been there for me to give me constructive criticism, support and advice with anything I needed. He has always been someone I could always count on. Also, Coach Allyson Griffin, who had been with me throughout the six years I have played for CCHS. Through the good and the bad, she has always encouraged me to do my best in everything. I am so grateful to have these amazing mentors in my life!

Surprising Anni Fact: I have been to over 20 concerts so far in my life and I hope to go to many more!