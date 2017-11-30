New law enforcement center beginning to take shape | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:53 am

The bones of the new Law Enforcement Center are going up.

John T. Stieglitz III, the county’s Capital Projects and Purchasing Director, said the building’s metal skeleton should be in place within several weeks.

As the metal wall and roof framing work nears completion, workers have began all the interior rough-in of the electrical, plumbing and HVAC components. Mitchell Construction, as the construction manager-at-risk for the project, has handled the scheduling of all the various sub-contactors to ensure that the work remains on schedule and on budget.

Stieglitz reported that the project remains on schedule and is expected to meet the July 2018 completion date.

The radio tower for 911 Dispatch was installed two weeks ago. Stieglitz explained, “We saved funds by relocating an existing tower from the fire station on Mable T. Willis to the Law Enforcement Center site. Coastal Electric Cooperative was instrumental in moving the tower, supplying the manpower and equipment to handle the move.

Infrastructure work for the 911 phone system will begin in the next month.

Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative will work directly with the Colleton County Information Technology Department and the Sheriff’s Office Information Technology personnel on the needed requirements and installation.

This is a vital component to the project, Stieglitz said. Phone lines will be brought into the facility from two different directions to create a redundancy in service. If telephone service is interrupted from one direction, 911 can continue to work by having the calls come in on the other phone line.

Walterboro officials worked closely with sub-contractors and have completed the water and sewer connections for the new building.

The natural gas infrastructure should start in the next month. SCE&G will install the natural gas supply for the facility, extending a line down Mable T. Willis Boulevard to serve the facility.

When the metal work and rough-in of the electrical, plumbing and HVAC is completed, Stieglitz said, work will begin on enclosing the building.

Some parts of the roof will be metal panels while other sections will be covered with a membrane roof system. The roof’s load requirements will determine which roofing system is used in which areas.

The walls will be a combination of CMU block and brick veneer.

Stieglitz estimates that the exterior work will be completed in March of 2018.