New doctors join Colleton Medical Center | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton Medical Center CEO Jimmy Hiott, right, and Dr. Karl Stiegler, left, welcome two new doctors: Dr. Laura Dacks and Dr. Angela Fisher (right center) to Walterboro. Dr. Dacks has joined the hospital and the practice of Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists. Dr. Fisher will be joining Walterboro OBGYN in December. “We are excited to bring both Dr. Laura Dacks and Dr. Angela Fisher to Colleton Medical Center and the Lowcountry. Both bring expertise and quality in their specialties, “ said Hiott.