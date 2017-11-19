Never forget kindness extended to you | Faith | The Press and Standard

On many occasions in our daily living experiences, there are those persons who do kind things for us. However, at times, we tend to take their kindness as a weakness and sometimes do not show them how much we appreciate what they do for us.

On the other hand, there are times that we do kind things for others, and we tend to get upset if they do not reciprocate or show us how much we are appreciated.

It is not about what others do for us, but it is all about what we do for others because the Word says in Zechariah 7:9 (ESV), “… Render true judgments, show kindness and mercy to one another.” It further states in Galatians 6:2 (ESV), “Bear one another’s burdens…” Therefore, it is our Christian duty to extend kindness to others and to be there when others are in need.

One thing as Christians that we need to refrain from uttering, especially when others lose a loved one or experience a devastating situation, “Call me if you need me.” You already know there is a need. If you genuinely want to help in some way, just go ahead and do it, and don’t forget to “effectually and fervently” pray for them because prayer is always in order.

When in distress, some people will not ask for your help because they feel that they will be an inconvenience to you. Some have too much pride to ask. Then do as Colossians 3:12 (ESV) teaches, “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience.”

You will never know how much you’re needed until you show up with that act of compassion. Further, there are those who were there for you in your time of need, so never forget the kindness that was extended to you.

As Thanksgiving approaches, many of us are eagerly planning large, festive dinners or gatherings, but there will be those who will barely be able to afford a glass of water. During this time of year, we tend to overcook, overeat, overindulge, and overlook. What are we overlooking?

We don’t always bless others as God has so abundantly blessed us. Some of our tables will be replete with every kind of dish imaginable, not even having enough room to place all the food. We will enjoy conversations, eat heartily, take naps, and come back for second and third helpings. A lot of the food we prepare will get thrown away, and some will remain in the freezer until it is “burned.” Then what is the point for consideration?

As this holiday season approaches, please offer a genuine act of kindness to the less fortunate, and this will be your way of showing God that you are truly thankful for His gifts, and you will be reciprocating kindness that has been extended to you. While you are enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends, please share this anonymously written story, “A Thanksgiving Remembrance.” It might help somebody.

“My paternal grandmother lived with us. She would sit in the porch swing, and I would stand behind her and brush her beautiful long gray hair. As I brushed her hair, she would tell me her two favorite stories from the Bible. The only thing better was when she would have me snuggle up close to her in the swing as she read to me.

“As a child, I surmised that they were just good stories, but now as a mother and a grandmother, I realize she had an ulterior motive — she was teaching me a most valuable lesson — [one] about kindness and thankfulness.

“She often added to the story of the Good Samaritan, ‘You never pass someone in need even if [his or her] skin is not the color of yours,’ and ‘You should never pick and choose who you will be kind to; just be kind,’ she would enumerate over and over.

“This same instruction came with manners and etiquette. ‘Know what to do and do it. If you do the same right thing often enough, it will become second nature to you. That way,’ she would instruct, ‘you will always know what to do and feel confident doing it.’

“Sounded complicated as a child, but as I grew older, I realized what I did automatically, others my age struggled with.

“This tutoring soon gave me the understanding that the kindness lessons and the manners lessons were synonymous. They both really were practicing the Golden Rule, which is simply put, “Treat others as you want to be treated, and never forget any kindness extended to you.

“I also learned as a child growing up that my mother always had a slip of paper fastened to the inside of a cabinet door in the kitchen. It was near the sink where mother was more apt to see it. At the top of the page were written the words, ‘Lest I forget.’ There was never a kindness extended to her or our family that was not found listed on her paper. In November of each year, she would, in some way, once again let the person or persons involved know how grateful she was for their kindness. Mother often quoted the reminder to us, ‘Don’’t remember the kindness you do for another, but never forget kindness done for you.’

“I am reminded even more of the lessons learned as a child, and even some days I find myself missing that spot on grandma’s lap and the peace that came with her loving arms around me. May we each give thanks and remember all kindness given to us.”

Have a wonderfully blessed Thanksgiving of sharing, loving, and giving, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)