Nettles takes first in Fall Festival 5K on Saturday | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 11:02 am

Winners in the Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival 5K Run/Walk were:

First, Shawn Nettles, 21:47; 2) Kyle Stroble, 23.42; 3) Steven Seabrook, 25:11; 4) Evan Stroble, 27:37; 5) Kimberly Canady, 28:40; 6) Penny Hutto, 28:44; 7) Kristen Roper, 29.18; 8) Deven Sarvis, 30:36; 9) Shanon Bowden, 31.38; and 10) Mollie Feltman, 31.59.

Walkers, in order of finish, were Joanne Herndon, Tracy Robinson, Jennifer Hutto, Kinloch Bell and Eileen Burke.