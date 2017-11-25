Mt. Olive serves Thanksgiving dinner last Saturday | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 25, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:34 am
Mt. Olive Baptist Church served Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Saturday. From left are Pearel Bostick, Betty Bowman and Mary Jones.
