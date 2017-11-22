Mrs. Sadie Fralix Gruber | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Sadie Fralix Gruber

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Round O: Mrs. Sadie Fralix Gruber, wife of Roland D. Gruber, passed away on Nov. 20, 2017 at her home after an extended illness.

Sadie was born Jan. 25, 1934 near St. George and was the daughter of Barney and Minnie Fralix.

Sadie was a homemaker and served as a production employee for several different companies, including 15 years with ITT Conoflow.

She was a member of the St. Matthews Baptist Church for 62 years, where she served faithfully to show her devotion to God, family and friends. She was active in the WMU, Sunday school, VBS, choir and served on various committees.

Sadie was preceded in death by her twin infant sons, as well as her mother and father; her brother, Johnny Fralix; and her sisters, Virginia Westberry and Aileen Albergotti.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years; her daughter, Betty Fischer (Rick), of Round O; her grandchildren, Mary Ellen Fischer of Taylors; Karen Mackey (Nathan) of Fort Mill, and Richard Fischer Jr. of North Augusta. She also has one great-granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Mackey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at the St. Matthews Baptist Church on Wire Road in Grover, with burial following in the St. George Cemetery in St. George. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Mrs. Gruber will also lie in repose Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, The National Alzheimer’s Association, or to the Saint Matthews Baptist Church.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, is in charge of arrangements.