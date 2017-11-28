Mrs. Linda Dandridge Blewer | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 28, 2017 9:45 am
RIDGEVILLE – Mrs. Linda Dandridge Blewer, 72, of Ridgeville, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 21, 2017 at Hospice of Charleston in Mount Pleasant.
Funeral services were conducted 12 noon on Monday Nov. 27, 2017, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak in Cottageville.
Born April 18, 1945, in Cottageville, she was a daughter of the late J.W. Dandridge and the late Ellen Hoff Dandridge.
