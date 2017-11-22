Motorcycle-car crash injures two | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:11 am
A collision between a motorcycle and car sent two people to Colleton Medical Center for treatment the afternoon of Nov. 15. The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after he struck the passenger side of the car. Both the motorcyclist and the car’s driver were transported to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident and the sheriff’s office assisted with traffic control.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.