Motorcycle-car crash injures two | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

A collision between a motorcycle and car sent two people to Colleton Medical Center for treatment the afternoon of Nov. 15. The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle after he struck the passenger side of the car. Both the motorcyclist and the car’s driver were transported to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident and the sheriff’s office assisted with traffic control.