Midgets finish runner-up in All-Star Bowl | Sports | The Press and Standard

Midgets finish runner-up in All-Star Bowl

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

The Colleton County Midget All-Star team fell 44-24 to the Beaufort Wildcats in the Lowcountry Youth Football League (LCYFL)All-Star Bowl played Sunday Nov. 19 in Hilton Head. Beaufort led Colleton County 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, then pulled ahead 24-12 at the half. Marquez Aiken, Nasir Pencile, Jayden Mitchell and Nasir Pencile scored for the All-Stars. Co-Commissioner and coach Craig Grant, along with all the All-Star coaches, congratulated the Midgets on their runner-up finish in the league and on their successful season.