Mason Hardin “Mickey” Dorsey | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mason Hardin “Mickey” Dorsey passed away peacefully at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at the age of 92.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene Webb Dorsey; children: Mickie Whitler (Kenneth), Max Dorsey (Sandra), Dale Dorsey (Rhonda), Debra Politano (Mike), Diane Dorsey; grandchildren: Max Dorsey II (Amy), Jennifer Shannon (Clay), Andrew Dorsey, Alex Dorsey (Danielle), Aaron Dorsey, Christin Dorsey, Gwynn Politano, Lauren Fennell (James), Kensley Gonzales (Chris), Amani Politano (Scott), Holt Politano; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his great-granddaughter, Nora Elliott Shannon.

“Mickey” was born on July 22, 1925, in Chester, the only child of Van Lew Hardin and Marie A. Dorsey. As the first paperboy for the Evening Herald in Fort Mill, he learned important life lessons of diligence and determination from an early age. He graduated from Chester High School in 1942, and won a competitive scholarship to Clemson A&M College, where he was a member of the Pershing Rifles and president of the Clemson Aero Club.

During his sophomore year, Mickey volunteered for service in the United States Army and served with distinction in General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army, 71st Division Reconnaissance Troop. On May 4, 1945, he was instrumental in liberating the Gunskirchen Lager Concentration Camp near Lambach, Austria. Later his division advanced to Waidhoffen, Austria, which was the farthest point east of any allied division.

For his wartime service Mickey was honored with numerous awards and medals including the Israeli Soldier’s Medal by the Israeli Minister of Defense, the Concentration Camp Liberation Medal, the ETO Victory Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Expert Marksman Medal, and was named a Chevalier upon receiving the French Legion of Honor/Remise de la Legion d’Honneur à des Anciens — the French nation’s highest honor.

After WWII, Mickey returned to Clemson College, and graduated in 1949 with a degree in industrial engineering. He founded the Charlotte, N.C.-based company Lubromation, Inc. in 1960, and received a U.S. Patent in 1969 for his automated lubrication assembly.

Mickey was actively involved in his Masonic Lodge, and fundraised for Shriners Hospital Charities for many years. He served as Master of his Lodge, Grand High Priest of North Carolina for the Royal Arch Masons, was a member of Mensa, a volunteer paramedic for the Gaston County, N.C. EMS, served on the ski patrol at Sugar Mountain for over 25 years, and always maintained strong ties with his alma mater of Clemson.

He loved his family, and enjoyed telling stories of his early life including his time in military service for his beloved country. On the occasion of his 90th birthday the South Carolina House of Representatives passed a resolution in honor of his many accomplishments.

A worship service to give glory to God and celebrate his life will be held Thursday Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church (651 Great Falls Highway, Chester) with internment to follow at the Fort Jackson National Military Cemetery (4170 Percival Road, Columbia) on Friday Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends in the Education Building of Trinity Church immediately following the worship service.

It is suggested memorials be made in his honor to the Shriners Hospital for Children at 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to the charity of your choice.