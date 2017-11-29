Man killed in crash on Green Pond Highway | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:59 am

A midnight crash on Green Pond Highway near Ritter Road claimed the life of Colleton County resident on Nov. 23.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter pronounced Eric Johnson, 23, of Green Pond dead at the scene, listing the cause of death as head trauma.

Johnson was traveling south on Green Pond Highway shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 when he went off the left side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and utility pole. The impact caused the driver to be ejected from his vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol handled the accident investigation.