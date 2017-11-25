Man killed in crash | News | THe Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 25, 2017 at 12:58 pm

A midnight crash on Green Pond Highway, near Ritter Road, claimed the life of Colleton County resident on Nov. 23.

The driver was traveling south on Green Pond Highway when he went off the left side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and utility pole. The impact caused the driver to be ejected from his vehicle.

He was pronounced death at the scene. Colleton County Deputy Coroner Richard Carter identified the man as Eric Johnson, 23, of Green Pond.