Lowcountry Renegades play in East Coast Championship | Sports | The Press and Standard

Lowcountry Renegades play in East Coast Championship

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:20 am

The Lowcountry Renegades competed in the East Coast Championship Invitational this weekend at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. In the last tournament of the fall season, the Renegades went 1-2 on the weekend, picking up a win over the Chain Gang (6-3) with losses to the Summerville Vapor (10-2) and the Carolina Slammers (4-3).