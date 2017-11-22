Lowcountry Renegades play in East Coast Championship | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:20 am
The Lowcountry Renegades competed in the East Coast Championship Invitational this weekend at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. In the last tournament of the fall season, the Renegades went 1-2 on the weekend, picking up a win over the Chain Gang (6-3) with losses to the Summerville Vapor (10-2) and the Carolina Slammers (4-3).
