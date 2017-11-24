Local residents learn about writing grant applications | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:55 am

More than three dozen people this week attended two workshops put on by the Center for a Better South to help people in the S.C. Promise Zone learn to hone skills on writing compelling grant applications.

On Nov. 14, noted grant-writing trainer Patrick Patterson of Raleigh, N.C., led a workshop in Yemassee at the Lowcountry Council of Governments. The following day, the Columbia native ran a similar workshop in the library at Voorhees College in Denmark.

“These workshops help people gain skills on how to write better grant applications,” said Andy Brack, president of the Center for a Better South, which organized the sessions through funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. “Patrick guides them through the sometimes convoluted process of writing grants to take some of the mystery out of it. Grant applications can be intimidating. Those who undergo this training generally feel more confident in reaching out for funding.”

The federal Promise Zone designation provides grant applicants for federal funding with extra credit in the funding process, which may be the difference between getting funded and not getting funding, Brack said.

The Center plans to hold more grant-writing classes in early 2018, Brack said. To keep apprised of training opportunities, please sign up to get email updates from the Center by signing up for news alerts through the S.C. Promise Zone website.