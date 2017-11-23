Local man selling handmade wooden toys at Westbury’s | News | The Press and Standard

Walterboro resident Noel Ison has created something special for Christmas — a variety of handmade wooden toys that are on display at Westbury’s Ace Hardware. The 35 toys on display were built in three weeks and created 10-12 hour days. The sign was made by the Isons’ granddaughter Luna who is attending the School of the Arts in Charleston. “I am worried about how well they will do, but I have the knowledge that they were good enough to display and I gave it my best shot,” Ison said. “Initial reaction was positive.”