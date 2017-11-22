Local Elks Shootout winners advance to district | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:15 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Walterboro Elks Lodge No. 1988 held its annual Soccer Shootout on Monday Nov. 13 at the Walterboro Wildfire Soccer Club located on Sidneys Road. Winners from last week’s shootout will attend a local awards dinner planned for Wednesday Nov. 22 at the Elks Lodge.

Results of the local Elk’s Soccer Shootout are as follows:

U-10 Girls: 1–Ciera Albritton; 2–Pollyanna Rice; 3–Raelyn Walthall; 4–Maeli Reeves

U-10 Boys: 1–Dakota Walton; 2–Noah Wiggins; 3–Aidan Laduzinski; 4–Peyton Nettles

U-12 Girls: 1–Kaylyn Bishop; 2–Ansley Garnsey; 3–Taylen Lyons; 4–Brylie Dewey; 5–Anne Hatcher White

U-12 Boys: 1–Brantley Padgett; 2–Cooper Hefner; 3–Austin Padgett; 4–Westin Palmer; 5–Kaeden Wiggins

U-16 Boys: 1–Caleb Mabry

First-place winners of the last week’s shoot advanced to the SE District Shootout held Sunday Nov. 19 in Charleston. Results for district shoot are as follows: 3–Ciera Albritton, U-10 Girls; 3–Dakota Walton, U-10 Boys; 1–Kaylyn Bishop, U-12 Girls; 2–Brantley Padgett, U-12 Boys; 3–Caleb Mabry, U-16 Boys.

Winners from the SE District Shootout, as well as the West District and the NE District Shootouts, will come together to participate in the Elk’s State Soccer Shootout planned for Sunday Dec. 17 at the Wildfire Soccer Club fields in Walterboro.

Trophy and awards presentations will follow at the Walterboro Elks Lodge.

“Following the State Shootout, winners will be invited to participate in the Regional Elks Soccer Shootout in Valdosta, Ga., the weekend of Jan. 20-21,” said Tim Anderson, Walterboro Elks Lodge Soccer Chair and State Soccer Chairman.

“Our South Carolina winners will compete against Georgia’s and Florida’s winners.”

According to Anderson, participants involved at the district to state levels receive reimbursement for traveling expenses.

“We reimburse district and state winners’ mileage to help defray the cost of traveling, while state and region winners receive hotel and mileage reimbursement,” said Anderson.

“The competition ends at the regional contest this year, as the program is receiving national attention from the Elks Grand Lodge and there’s talk of taking this program to have a National Shootout. Should that happen, the Elks Soccer Program would mirror the ‘Hoop Shoot’ program already in place.”