Lightning–Martin wins 12U Fall World Series | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:17 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The 12U Lowcountry Lightning–Martin went undefeated through six games in the WFC Fall World Series held recently in Chapin to earn their first-ever championship ring.

“It was the first tournament that we have played in that awarded rings for winning the tournament and ended as arguably the biggest tournament win in the history of our organization,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “It was awesome to see the girls so proud of their accomplishment. It was truly a team effort and win. As I called each girl’s name to be presented with her ring, memories of the great plays they made would pop into my head. We’ve had some great wins over the last five years, but this ranks up there with the best of them. We are thankful to the many fans who come out to support us as we compete around the state.”

“After watching the competition in pool play, we thought that the N.C. Triangle Patriots would be our stiffest competition,” said Martin. “As luck would have it, we drew them in the opening bracket game.”

Aaliyah Williams got the start in the circle and cruised through the first two innings, before they ignited a three-run rally in the third. Things were looking bleak until Taylor Tomedolskey singled in the bottom of the fourth to get the f irst base-runner of the game. Amberly Way reached base behind her to bring the tying run, Makayla Chisolm, to the plate. Chisolm laced a line drive to left field and raced around the bases to tie the game. Becca Martin followed with a single to center and then she and Mackenzie Pellum scored on an Elaney Sanders base hit.

The Lightning picked up a 14-5 win over the Lady Rocks from Charleston in game two. Haley Bootle earned the start in the circle and struck out three across two innings.

“Shandi Brown and Bootle led off with singles in the first,” said Martin. “Tomedolskey, Way and Martin had RBI singles in the inning to put us up 4-0. Our offense raced out to a 14-0 lead before allowing five runs in the last inning.”

In a 5-2 come-from-behind win over the Diamondbacks Sunday morning, the Lightning fell behind 2-0 early in the game. “We were a little sloppy early-on,” said Martin. “Then, Bootle and Tomedolskey singled and scored on a Chisolm hit to tie the game and Williams scored the go-ahead run. Bootle held them in-check on the mound and Martin and Williams scored in the fourth to seal the win.”

Aaliyah Williams earned the 5-0 win in the semi-finals against the Aftershock, striking out seven and allowing only one runner past first base.

Haley Bootle started a three-run rally in the fourth inning to give the Lightning the advantage. “Bootle battled for a walk to start the fourth, then Way sent a shot to the right center gap scoring Bootle,” said Martin. “Way then scored on a Pellum bullet to left field that put us up by two runs, followed by a three-run rally. The defense was at its best behind turning two double plays in the game.”

The Lightning re-matched the Patriots in the championship game. After battling back for six straight wins, the Patriots scored first on a double and RBI single. The Lightning took a 2-1 led in the second inning when Chisolm and Pellum scored on an Elaney Sanders single up the middle.

“Centerfielder Shandi Brown turned in two run-saving catches to support Williams’ effort in the circle,” said Coach Martin. “In the bottom of the third, Chisolm came through yet again to drive in Tomedolskey. Malorie Spiegel singled to score Pellum for the game’s final run and a 4-2 championship win.”

The Lightning was scheduled to travel to Lexington Nov. 18-19 for the 14U Winter Nationals.