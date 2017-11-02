Lightning–Martin champs in USSSA Fall Fever | Sports | The Press and Standard

Lightning allows one run across five games in Moncks Corner.

By CINDY CROSBY

The 12-U Lowcountry Lightning–Martin picked up its third consecutive championship of the season during the USSSA Fall Fever Tournament held recently in Moncks Corner. The Lightning dominated their opponents across five games, outscoring their opponents 45-1.

Shandi Brown and Haley Bootle each scored three times in an 8-1 win over the S.C. Hurricanes in game one. Aaliyah Williams struck out five in the four-inning contest to earn the win.

In bracket play versus the Lady Rocks, Becca Martin and Makayla Chisolm had back-to-back doubles in a six-run first inning. Amberly Way struck out six to notch the 7-0 shutout.

Taylor Tomedolskey and Karmen King paced the offense in a 6-0 win over the Lowcountry Lightning–Voss in the undefeated game three of the day. Williams had six K’s in the three-inning contest.

In the championship game, Mackenzie Pellum and Malorie Speigel had two-run singles in a huge first inning that saw the Lightning take a 7-0 lead. Way dominated the circle, sitting down nine Hurricane batters in order for a 12-0 perfect game.

“We were very proud to see our pitching dominate the way it did today,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “They didn’t do it alone though, as the girls played great defense behind them. This win was the confidence boost we needed as we ramp up our schedule to finish out the 2017 season.”

The Lightning is coached by Martin, Mark Tomedolskey and Richie Way.