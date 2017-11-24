Lend A Paw deemed success | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

An Internet shout out on the Colleton County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page produced a truck-load of assistance for Colleton County Animal Shelter recently.

Lt. Tyger Benton, the sheriff’s office public information officer, said animal shelter personnel reported the shelter was filled with animals needing a home and was running low on food and supplies.

Sheriff Andy Strickland stepped up to the plate. Lt. Jodi Taylor was put in charge of what became “Lend A Paw,” and Benton posted the request for assistance on the sheriff office’s Facebook page.

Supplies destined for the animal shelter began accumulating at the sheriff’s office with both members of the general public and sheriff office employees responding to the Lend A Paw request.

On Nov. 15, officials of the Colleton County Animal and Environmental Control Department dispatched a pickup truck to the sheriff’s office to collect the donations, which filled the truck’s bed to overflowing.

Strickland said, “I would like to thank all those who graciously donated to such a worthy cause and for helping the Colleton County Animal Shelter take care our furry citizens!”