Latin dance classes being offered | News | The Press and Standard

Salsa and Bachata Latin Dance Classes are being offered at The Warehouse (former Southern Home Furnishings), 809 N. Jefferies Blvd. Instuctor is Summer Nay. Classes are as follows:

Salsa Beginner 8-Week Session*: $70 per person, $120 per couple, Mondays @ 6:30 pm

Bachata Beginner 8-Week Session*: $70 per person, $120 per couple, Thursdays @ 6:30 pm

Salsa & Bachata*: Both Classes (16 classes total): $100 per person, $150 per couple

Drop-in class: $10

Private lessons: $50 per hour per couple

Performance/Choreography Class (beginning in January), 6 weeks (bachata & salsa): $80 (*not including shoes and costume). Class will culminate in a public performance.

*Intermediate and advanced 8-week class sessions will follow the beginner salsa and bachata classes and the prices for those are the same as the prices for the beginner 8-week sessions.