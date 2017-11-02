Latin dance classes being offered | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 2, 2017 9:10 am
Salsa and Bachata Latin Dance Classes are being offered at The Warehouse (former Southern Home Furnishings), 809 N. Jefferies Blvd. Instuctor is Summer Nay. Classes are as follows:
Salsa Beginner 8-Week Session*: $70 per person, $120 per couple, Mondays @ 6:30 pm
Bachata Beginner 8-Week Session*: $70 per person, $120 per couple, Thursdays @ 6:30 pm
Salsa & Bachata*: Both Classes (16 classes total): $100 per person, $150 per couple
Drop-in class: $10
Private lessons: $50 per hour per couple
Performance/Choreography Class (beginning in January), 6 weeks (bachata & salsa): $80 (*not including shoes and costume). Class will culminate in a public performance.
*Intermediate and advanced 8-week class sessions will follow the beginner salsa and bachata classes and the prices for those are the same as the prices for the beginner 8-week sessions.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.