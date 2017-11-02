Lady Cougars out of post-season | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity volleyball team was eliminated from post-season play in round one of the South Carolina High School League playoffs Thursday Oct. 19. The Lady Cougars lost in straight sets to North Myrtle Beach 25-12, 25-9 and 25-11.

Colleton County finished the 2017 season 9-12 overall and 5-5 in Region 8-AAAA. They were 12-14, including tournament play.

“We were proud to make the playoffs for the second season in a row and we are even more excited to see where this program is headed over the next few years,” said assistant coach Katelyn Willis. “It’s been a great season with some great ladies. It may not have played out exactly how we had hoped, but we learned a lot about each other and we will carry that into our preparations for next season.

“This was a fantastic year considering we lost seven seniors last year,” said Coach Yvonne Duncan. “We managed a winning season along with a third-place finish in the region and a playoff berth. We are really proud to say that we have now accomplished finishing in the top tier of the region two years in a row.

“We were led by seniors Faith Allen and Ashlyn Harley, along with junior Mia Robinson,” said Duncan. “Mia was our defensive specialist and led our team in digs. Faith Allen provided our assists as a first-year setter and did an outstanding job when you consider that she had never played that role. Ashlyn Harley and Dakari Gant led our team from the attack positions on offense.

“Faith Allen was awarded MVP for the team in the role of setter,” said Duncan. “Dakari Gant and Ashlyn Harley were selected as our All-Region selections for 2017. Amiyah Robinson was awarded our Defensive Specialist Award for her determination and hustle on the back row.”

The Lady Cougar JV team finished 22-16 on the season.