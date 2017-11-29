Lady Cougars compete in Clash at the Creek | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity girls’ basketball team competed in the Clash at the Creek held at Battery Creek High School Nov. 24-25. The Lady Cougars went 1-1 in the tournament, earning a win over Stratford High School (45-20) and a loss in the championship game against the Dolphins (37-24).

In Friday’s win over Stratford, Colleton County’s Shantasia Allen led the way scoring 14 points in the game. Scha’Mari Stephens added eight points and Michele Holmes had seven points.

“Friday afternoon the ladies played together, executed, knocked down big shots and attacked the basket well to get to the free-throw line,” said Briana Chisolm, assistant coach. “Although we shot 50 percent from the line, we managed to win, but we cannot have that percentage when playing disciplined teams.”

In Saturday’s loss in the championship game to Battery Creek, Colleton County’s Kirkland led the team scoring eight points. Stephens added six points and Kari Edwards had five points.

“We’re still making little mistakes and turning the ball over,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “As a team we’re still putting the pieces together, but we have to continue to build our skill level and go hard in practice.”

Coach Chisolm added, “Overall, there is always room for improvement and we have to continue to compete in practice and trust the process.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to travel to Ridgeland on Friday Dec. 1 and Wade Hampton Saturday Dec. 2 for non-conference games.