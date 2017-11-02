Lady Cougar Cross-Country team qualifies for state championship | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 1, 2017 at 10:32 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County cross-country team competed in the SCHSL AAAA Lower State Championship on Saturday Oct. 28 in Darlington. The girls team finished in fourth place in the event, qualifying them to advance to the SCHSL AAAA State Championships scheduled for Nov. 4 in Columbia.

The Lady Cougars were led by Grayson Altman, who recorded a personal best in the race (21:23.26) and finished in 12th place. Abigail Altman, racing for the first time in two weeks due to illness, finished just behind her (21:31.09) in 17th position.

The team results are as follows from the AAAA Lower State Championships:

Boys Team Scores: Hilton Head 28; Beaufort 58; Darlington 86; Cane Bay 138; St. James 145; Hartsville 187; Berkeley 190; North Myrtle Beach 215; Myrtle Beach 235; Wilson 246; Stall 335. (Colleton County didn’t have enough boys running to be counted as a team and they did not qualify individually.)

Girls Team Scores: Hilton Head 24; North Myrtle Beach 88; Cane Bay 114; Colleton County 114; Beaufort 129; Hartsville 176; St. James 177; Wilson 208; Berkeley 227; Myrtle Beach 233; Darlington 238.

Colleton County’s individual results were:

21:23.26 Grayson Altman, 12th

21:31.09 Abigail Altman, 17th

21:51.22 Kensley Dantzler. 23rd

22:47.24 Stacey Bennett, 32nd

22:50.25 Kayla Dantzler, 33rd

23:42.40 Dorothy Dessoye, 52nd

23:46.62 Lauren Reynolds, 54th

19:20.40 Blaine Cook, 48th

23:14.37 Tyler Scites, 77th

23:54.92 Edward Bennett, 79th

24:12.63 Wyatt O’Quinn, 81st