J.D. Power truck to be at Westbury’s Nov. 28 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

The J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction StudySM ranked Ace Hardware “Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Home Improvement Retail Stores” for the eleventh year in a row. Ace has been awarded this ranking by J.D. Power every year since the inception of the survey in 2006.

In celebration, the Ace Hardware J.D. Power Award Neighborhood Tour will visit Westbury’s Ace Hardware on Nov. 28. A special customer appreciation event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during which customers may have a photo taken with the J.D. Power trophies, win prizes and take advantage of in-store promotions. Customers can also register to win a Craftsman 6-drawer ball bearing tool chest and cabinet valued at $159.99.

The 2017 J.D. Power study is based on responses from 2,751 consumers who purchased home improvement products or services over the past 12 months. Ace ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 835 on a 1,000-point scale. According to surveyed consumers, Ace performs particularly well in the categories of staff and service, as well as store facility.

This year’s score is based on overall performance in the following five areas: merchandise, price, sales and promotion, staff and service, and store facility.

“At Westbury’s, we strive to meet and exceed customers needs year after year, and we’re proud to be part of the family of Ace stores that are all committed to delivering a more personal kind of helpful,” said owner Richard Westbury. “The J.D. Power Award Neighborhood Tour gives us the opportunity to say thank you to our customers.”