It’s a pumpkin party | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 25, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 22, 2017 at 8:37 am
Academy Road Preschool and childcare had a pumpkin party for Halloween. “The children really enjoyed their party. Thank you to all the supportive parents,” said owner Tammy Barr.
