Indians split games in FSCJ Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Salkehatchie Indians fought their way through key injuries and foul trouble to defeat a ranked Palm Beach State team 88-87 in overtime during the Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) Classic. Palm Beach was ranked No. 12 in the preseason, according to Street & Smith Magazine.

Leading scorer Colin Young (soph.) wing suffered a season-ending knee injury against Miami Dade last Friday evening during the tournament.

The Indians took the loss against Miami Dade, 121-114, Friday Nov. 17 in the FSCJ Classic. Marques Sumner was on the bench with foul trouble and eventually fouled out, but still led the Indians with 22 points and seven rebounds in the game. Trey Potts came off the bench to score 21 points for Salk.

In the overtime win over Palm Beach, Andrews led on the boards with 27 points and five rebounds. Maxwell Benoit added 18 points and Reggie Wright had 13 points. Rod Culver, Marques Sumner and Trey Potts all chipped in eight points on the day.

The Indians are now 4-2 on the season and are scheduled to travel to East Georgia State on Tuesday Nov. 21 before the Thanksgiving break.