Indians set to tip off 2017-18 basketball tonight | Sports | The Press and Standard

Salk will boast a deep, balanced bench.

By CINDY CROSBY

The USC – Salkehatchie Indians will begin the 2017-18 season with a three-game home opener stretch set to begin Wednesday Nov. 1. Tip-off against Middle Georgia is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Walterboro gym.

Head Coach Jake Williams was named to lead Salkehatchie in July. Williams replaced Coach Corey Hendren, who accepted an assistant coaching position at USC Aiken after spending the last three seasons at Salkehatchie.

“Practices and weights have been really physical and demanding,” said Williams. “We have placed a lot of emphasis on defense and rebounding. We are pretty talented offensively with depth. If we defend, and most importantly rebound, we will be in position to win a lot of games. We have played in two jamborees in which we played two nationally-ranked top 10 opponents. We really competed in both, lost one in overtime and the other by single digits. A lot of things to build on, but shows how high of a level we can compete at.

“Deshaw Andrews, Marques Sumner, Max Benoit, Reggie Wright, Colin Young, Ryle Owens, AJ Brooks, and Trey Potts are all key players to keep an eye on,” said Williams. “All have played well in jamborees, and are very important to our success this season.”

The Indians are coming off a 21-10 season and posted a 9-3 conference record in NJCAA Region X. They went undefeated at home to garner the most wins in a single season for the college.

The Indians also have home games scheduled for Friday Nov. 3 against Columbia International University JV at 7 p.m. and Tuesday Nov. 7 against Combine Academy, also at 7 p.m.