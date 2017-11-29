Indians improve to 5-2 | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | November 29, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 7:31 am
By CINDY CROSBY
The University of South Carolina–Salkehatchie Indian Basketball team improved its record to 5-2 following a 78-71 non-conference win over East Georgia State (3-2) Tuesday Nov. 21 on the road.
The Indians shot 47.1 percent on the floor, made 23 of 32 free throws and grabbed 53 rebounds in the game.
Deshaw Andrews led the Indians with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Maxwell Benoit had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Marques Sumner had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Indians looked to continue their home win streak Tuesday Nov. 28 when they are scheduled to host Combine Academy before hitting the road to compete in the FSW Classic in Florida on Dec. 1-2.
